31.12.2020 Social News

Two robbers killed in gun battle with police at Santasi Kagyase near Kumasi

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ashanti Regional Police patrol team on December 30, 2020 engaged some suspected armed robbers in a shootout leading to the death of two of the robbers.

The robbers numbering about four, had embarked on a robbery expedition at Santasi Kagyase, Oteng Nkwanta and its environs, where they succeeded in robbing occupants of five houses of their monies, mobile phones, laptops and other personal effects.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, who is Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) told the media in Kumasi, that Police Information Room and Command Centre received a number of distress calls on the robbery and dispatched Police patrol teams to those areas.

He said the robbers on seeing Police opened fire but the police team returned fire leaving two of the suspects between the ages of 20, and 30 dead.

ASP Ahianyo said two others who were suspected to have sustained gunshot wounds managed to escape.

He said the police upon a search at the scene retrieved two weapons - one foreign pistol loaded with three live bullets, one revolver with three spent bullets, two big backpacks containing three laptop computers, 24 assorted mobile phones, two machetes and a cash sum of GH₵3,580.00.

The bodies of the deceased persons have since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for identification and autopsy, the PRO said.

He appealed to all medical facilities in the region and elsewhere to be on the lookout for anyone who visits their facilities with suspected gunshot wounds to report the same to the nearest police station or call the following Police emergency numbers 18555 or 191 with that information.

---GNA

