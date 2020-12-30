ModernGhanalogo

30.12.2020 Social News

Driver grabbed for knocking down five-year-old boy on Xmas Eve

A driver knocked down a five-year-old boy at Tweeneboa, near Odorkor in Accra, on Christmas Eve has appeared before the Kaneshie District Court.

The victim, who was in the company of two other kids when the incident happened, died while receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu teaching Hospital, same day.

David Kwesi Asamani, has been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.

The Court, presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye, preserved the plea of

Asamani, while the Police sought the advice of the Attorney General.

The Court, however, admitted Asamani to bail in the sum of GH¢15,000 with two sureties.

Asamani is expected to reappear on February 1.

Prosecuting, Inspector John Baidoo, said on December 24, this year at about 300pm, Asamani was driving Toyota Corolla car with registration number GX 1563-18, from Hansonic towards Odorkor, Tweneboa along Otaten untarred street.

Inspector Baidoo said Asamani on a reaching a section of the road at Samodak Company, failed to exercise due care and attention and knocked down the five-year-old boy who was then in the company of two other children running across from near side of the road.

The Prosecution said the victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital but died while receiving treatment on the same day.

Inspector Baidoo said the body of the boy had since been deposited at the Hospital's morgue for preservation and autopsy.

—GNA

