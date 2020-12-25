ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.12.2020 Regional News

Prepare your minds in readiness for the future---BaYEF charges youth in Bakpa

Prepare your minds in readiness for the future---BaYEF charges youth in Bakpa
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Mr. Samuel Agbevem, an indigene of Bakpa in the Volta Region and a Partner at Ernst & Young has charged the Youth especially those living in Bakpa traditional area to gear up and take the reins of leadership and development in their communities especially New Bakpa township despite the current economic conditions.

He was speaking earlier this week at the launch of Bakpa Youth Empowerment Foundation (BaYEF), a youth-driven organisation committed to self-actualisation and community development of the Youth in Bakpa and the Volta Region.

He admonished the older generation to become good mentors to the youth since failure to do so will leave the youth to be mentored by others with bad characters to the detriment of the community and the nation at large.

Mr. Agbevem also pledged his commitment to BaYEF and highlighted the immediate measures in youth entrepreneurship and quality education the organisation has put in place for its ambition.

The launch which brought together over 400 youth in Bakpa and its surrounding communities was graced by various dignitaries across the country. Notable amongst them are Mr. Samuel Saga Avusu, Chairman, Bakpa Development Association & CEO of Finest Oil; Mr Yao Semorde, Volta Regional Director of the National Youth Authority; Mr. Abraham Nyidawu, Mr. Yao Amekor (BDA Secretary) as well as traditional rulers from the area.

In his address, the Guest speaker, Mr C.K. Eleblu, former Financial Controller at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly enumerated the importance of the Youth focusing on their mental development, adding that the biggest gift they can ever have is a focused and developed mental attitude with good human network.

Launching the Foundation and the Bakpa Youth Policy, Mr Seth Oteng, Executive Director of the Youth Bridge Foundation (YBF) urged the leadership of BaYEF not to limit their impact to selected young persons but to pursue an inclusive youth development agenda where the interest of everyone is brought on board i.e., in school and out of school youth as well as youth living with disability. He also expressed his gratitude for the partnership between BaYEF and YBF.

Ahead of the official launch BaYEF engaged in other humanitarian programs like the distribution of sanitizers during COVID 19, community cleaning, sports gala for the youth and a policy formulation conference with youth leaders and traditional leaders including queen mothers across the Bakpa traditional area.

About BaYEF

The Bakpa Youth Empowerment Foundation has been incorporated as an NGO to empower Youth in Bakpa holistically, for self-actualization and community development. The foundation seeks to provide interventions for social, economic, and environmental issues identified in the community.

Key among these interventions include Quality Education and Skills Development, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Development, Youth in Community, Health and Sustainable Development, Youth Leadership and Political Orientation, Children and Gender Equality, Cultural Heritage & Intergenerational Dialog.

Founders include Mr. Harry Hamond Nyaleduadzi, Cristian Zowadah, Joyce Gator, Sena Ocloo, Yohanese Hadzor, Emefa Adeti, Confucius Bedina, Confidence Bedzina and Samuel Agbevem.

1225202053950-qulxpcb543-a-cross-section-of-the-youth-participants.jpeg

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
Zoomlion disinfects Pentecost Convention Center at Gomoa
25.12.2020 | Regional News
Kwahu East DCE list achievement in infrastructure, education, health, & more
24.12.2020 | Regional News
Ga East MCE pays working visit to construction sites within her municipality 
24.12.2020 | Regional News
CEO of Salt FM, Ohene Kwame Frimpong to support widows on Christmas Day
23.12.2020 | Regional News
Glo Ghana urges Christians to share love during Christmas season
23.12.2020 | Regional News
UNDP Ghana announces 22 winners of its COVID-19 Innovation Challenge
23.12.2020 | Regional News
Tatali-Sanguli Youth for Development hails Hon. Yanwube
23.12.2020 | Regional News
PWDs in the Tano South Municipality receive share of common fund
21.12.2020 | Regional News
Ardent political activist, Jeremiah Quayson meets Nana Ama Dokua
21.12.2020 | Regional News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

NDC drag Ken Agyapong to Police CID for threatening Mahama, ...
5 hours ago

NDC calls for arrest of Ken Agyapong for threatening, insult...
8 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line