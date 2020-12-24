Regent University holds 14th graduation

Regent University College of Science and Technology held its 14th Graduation Ceremony on December 19, 2020 at the forecourt of the Regent Campus in McCarthy Hill, Accra.

Addressing a limited congregation, incoming-President of Regent University Prof. Ernest Ofori Asamoah, emphasized the overall goal of Universities, which is to “generate knowledge, disseminate knowledge universally and provide community service through teaching, research and socio-cultural engagements with the community for public good.”

He highlighted how Regent was achieving these objectives through research, international partnerships, the development of relevant academic programmes, and the adoption of technology in teaching and learning.

In the area of research, Prof. Asamoah announced that Regent was among fourteen institutions in Africa, and the only institution in Ghana selected to host a Malaria Research Project.

The project which commenced in January 2019, would in its second phase train masters students in epidemiology and Information Technology infrastructure to support training and learning.

The incoming President revealed that Regent would launch a peer-reviewed academic journal early next year, that would provide a platform for scientists and academicians to promote, share and discuss various new issues and developments in different areas of business, science and technology.

He continued that of the international partnerships and collaborations Regent had entered into, in the course of the academic year, with Universities in Spain, North Cyprus, and the United Kingdom. He also outlined new programmes that had been submitted to the National Accreditation Board, with the hopes of mounting them in the 2020/2021 academic year.

He encourages the graduating class of 2020 to take advantage of a special package that would be available to members interested in enrolling in these programmes.

Addressing graduands, Prof. Asamoah charged the class to inculcate hard work, integrity, humility and diligence, traits which he said made life “a lot more easier”.

He reminded the graduating class of the need to meaningfully tackle developmental challenges such as food crises, rapidly depleting natural resource, poorly managed human settlements with limited access to land for productive ventures in Ghana and Africa.

In all, 377 students graduated from the School of Business, Leadership and Legal Studies, the Faculty of Engineering, Computing and Allied Sciences, the Faculty or Arts and Sciences and the Graduate School.

The colourful ceremony was attended by members of the Board of Regents, University Council members, Management, faculty, staff, representatives from affiliate institutions, corporate executives, and student volunteers.

The theme for the graduation was “The Future of Private Universities in Ghana.”

Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, participation in the ceremony was strictly limited to members of the graduating class, staff, faculty, convocation, and specially invited guests. Unlike in previous Graduation ceremonies, and in line with social distancing protocols, graduands could not invite family members and friends. However, the ceremony was streamed live online to enable those who could not attend watch the ceremony.

Members of the graduating class who had distinguished themselves in their courses of study were recognized and presented with various prizes.

Miss Juana Akuamoah Boateng, was adjudged the Overall Best Student, as well as the Best Student in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

The others were Miss Naa Dedei Juliet Ammafio, Best in Human Resource, Silas Owusu Acheampong, Best in Banking, Bernard Okyere Dankwa, Best in Engineering, Prince Ankomah Frimpong, Best in Economics, Mrs. Regina Addo Mensah, Best in Accounting and Information Systems and the School of Business, Leadership and Legal Studies, Desmond Ofosuhene, Best in Psychology.