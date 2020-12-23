A/R: Man stabbed to death over GHC12.50 by his friend at Ntiri- Buoho

Listen to article

A 28-year-old man, Kwame Isaac, has been stabbed to death during a scuffle over GHC12.50 by his friend at Ntiri- Buoho in the Afigya Kwabre South district of the Ashanti region.

The suspect, Yaw Owusu, is said to have stabbed the deceased twice on his back and on the chest with a jack knife when the deceased try to forcefully take the money from him.

An eyewitness, who gave his name only as six Million, speaking on Otec FM’s social programme ‘Asem Beba Dabi”, hosted by Krobea Nana Yaw Asante, on Wednesday, said the incident happened in the morning on Wednesday, December 22 at a drinking spot.

He said “the deceased, together with the suspect and another person called Achipalogo, were given GHC20 by a friend on that fateful morning. They bought a pack of cigarette for GHC7.50, with the remaining amount with Yaw Owusu. Kwame Isaac, who was hungry after taking doses of alcohol, wanted to use the remaining GHC12.50 for food but Yaw Owusu objected which led to a fight.

“During the fight, Achipalogo pulled a knife from his pocket, wanted to give it to Kwame Isaac to stab Yaw Owusu but Yaw Owusu swiftly took the knife and stabbed Kwame Isaac twice on the back on the chest. Kwame Isaac left the spot and quietly went home. For some hours, Kwame Isaac was seen bleeding from the stabbed wounds, he was quickly rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) but was pronounced dead on arrival."

The suspect, Yaw Owusu has been arrested by the Afrancho Police to assist investigation.

The deceased body has been deposited at KATH mortuary for autopsy.