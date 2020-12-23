ModernGhanalogo

23.12.2020 Crime & Punishment

Teenager convicted for theft

A teenager at Asafoakye in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region has been convicted by the Enchi District Magistrate court for theft.

The convict, Abdul Fataw, an eighteen year-old illegal miner, pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to a fine of 100 penalty units, equivalent to GHc1,200 or in default spend 12 months imprisonment.

The court, presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, again ordered Fataw to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months or in default serve 12 months imprisonment in hard.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that, the complainant, Charles Aidoo is a unit committee member at Asafoakye.

He said on November 8, this year, at about 1130 hours, the convict went to a house close to that of the complainant where he met a 10 year-old boy and with the pretendered of looking for someone but never mentioned any name in particular.

Detective Agyare said the boy then informed Fataw that there was no one in the house, hence Fataw started monitoring the boy closely and noticed the boy threw a GHc20 note through a hole in a locked trap door which leads to the boy's room and left the house.

Prosecution said the boy returned briefly to the house and noticed the lock to their trap door had been damaged and quickly entered the room and found Fataw busily scouting through their personnel belongings.

He said as soon as Fataw saw the boy, he held his neck, covered his mouth with his palm to prevent him from raising alarm.

The Prosecution said the boy however managed to shout and this attracted some witnesses to the scene leading to the arrest of Fataw who was sent to the Police station.

—GNA

