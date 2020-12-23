CEO of Salt FM, Ohene Kwame Frimpong to support widows on Christmas Day

CEO of Salt Media GH, operators of Salt 95.9 FM, and Saltfmonline.com, Charles Kwame Frimpong will on Friday, December 25, 2020, donate to widows in Asante Akyem Agogo.

Last year, Mr. Frimpong donated several food items, money and Holland fabrics to over 200 widows in Agogo.

Mr. Frimpong shared the reason for the gesture in a post on his Facebook wall.

“Everyone needs a little help sometimes. After all, no one is meant to go through life alone. If life has given you blessings, it's important to share those with your community.

...For some people, that could mean volunteering with a local charity or donating to a good cause. For others, sharing blessings might be as simple as having a conversation with someone or lending emotional support to a friend who is going through a tough time. “

December is about Hebrews 13:16 and Allah says in the Holy Quran Chapter 2 Surah Baqarah verse 274.” - his post on Facebook read.