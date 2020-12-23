ModernGhanalogo

23.12.2020

December 28 to be marked as ‘Boxing Day’ holiday

Government through the Interior Ministry has officially declared Monday December 28, 2020 as a public holiday owing to Boxing Day, December 26, 2020 being a Saturday.

As is often done, the holiday which falls on a weekend is shifted to the first day of the week and marked as a public holiday.

“The general public is hereby notified that Saturday, 26th December 2020 marks 'Boxing day' which is a statutory public holiday,” a statement signed by the sector minister, Ambrose Dery said.

Read the full statement below;

However, 26th December 2020 falls on a Saturday and therefore, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana has by an Executive Instrument (E.I), and in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days, 2001 (Act 601) declared Monday, 28th December 2020 as an Additional Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country

Signed:

Ambrose Dery

Minister of Interior

Boxing Day is a holiday celebrated the day after Christmas Day and is always celebrated with the idea of charity and giving.

Boxing Day got its name when Queen Victoria was on the throne in the 1800s and has nothing to do with the sport of boxing.

The name comes from a time when the rich used to box up gifts to give to the poor.

Boxing Day was traditionally a day off for servants, and the day when they received a special Christmas box from their masters.

The servants would also go home on Boxing Day to give Christmas boxes to their families.

---citinewsroom

