Zebilla: Two gun down in separate robberies

Listen to article

A business tycoon, Lazarus Mba age 45 and young guy, Razak Mustapha age 18 were shot dead in separate scenes on Saturday in Sapelliga and Yelwoko communities both in Bawku west district of the upper east region.

According to the Assemblyman for Yelwoko electoral area, Asoogo Abel, their brother and a businessman, Lazarus Mba, was shot dead at his residence at Yelwoko, a community near Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the upper east region.

Hon. Abel said Lazarus Mba was returning from Zebilla where his businesses are located to his village at Yelwoko after sales in the evening at around 6:00pm to 7:00pm when the incident happened.

Hon. Abel said, the armed robbers came to the house on three motorbikes and attacked him, shot him on the chest and went away with his daily sales and other belongings.

His wife was also asked in the process to bring all monies in the house which the lady complied and gave all including their Susu box and they went away with it Abel said.

He said their brother Lazarus Mba was pronounced dead on arrival at Zebilla government hospital.

In a related story, a young guy, Razak Mustapha age 18 was also shot dead at Sapelliga, a suburb of Zebilla on Saturday dawn. according to a brother of the deceased Razak Mustapha, his brother escorted his girlfriend to Ayuga in Burkina Faso and when he was returning back to Ghana identified assailants attacked him some few metres after he crossed to Ghana from Burkina Faso boundary and shot him dead.

Nothing was taken from him and his motorbike, mobile phones were still intact.

The remains of the bodies have since been released for burial and investigations has commenced.

The Zebilla police commander, Superintendent Ahmed Adam Mahama said after they had received calls on the matter, he quickly dispatched his men to the crime scene and upon their arrival, the robbers had left.

And so, a search and investigations were conducted in the house and 8 AK-47 empty cells were discovered, and an amount of money was taken by the armed robbers, a Mobile phone and others.

According to him, the police has commenced investigation on the matters to fish out the perpetrators for the law to take its course.

Supt. Ahmed assured the people of Bawku West District of maximum security for economic activities to thrive but called on residents of Zebilla to report any strange movement of persons in their areas.