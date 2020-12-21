E/R: Man found dead in guest house after checking in with young lady

A 66-year-old man whose name is yet to be revealed has been found dead in a guest house after checking in with a young lady the previous day.

According to the Effiduase District police, they received a complaint from one William Agyei, owner of Adom Guest house that the lifeless body of the man had been found in the room around 12 noon on Sunday December 21, 2020.

The owner said the deceased came to the guest house with the lady of about 25 years aboard a red Toyota Corolla with registration number ER 1614-17.

The next day when the receptionist wanted to clean the room, she knocked on the door several times but there was no response.

Upon opening the door, she found the lifeless body of the man on the bed with the lady he checked in with nowhere to be found.

Police say they found no signs of violence or bodily harm on the deceased except foaming on the mouth.

They however found several medicines, including an aphrodisiac, deep heat spray, unirob polar ice and other tablets.

Some clothes and regalia as well as cash the sum of GH¢2000,00 were also found in a red bag in the room.

“She knocked severally but there was no response. She opened the door only to find out that, the man was lying lifeless on the bed with the lady nowhere to be found. Upon receipt of the information, police proceeded to the scene and on inspection, several medicines, including the following, One vigrx for men container with one capsules, Deep heat spray, unirob polar ice, bendroflumeethiazide tablets, and several other used tablets were seen in a bag within the guest room. Also, a red bag containing the personal clothes of the deceased including some regalia and a black hand bag containing cash the sum of Gh¢2000,00 were also found. External inspection of the body was conducted but no marks of violence was seen except foaming on the mouth,” a police report said.

The body of the deceased has since been sent to the St Joseph’s Hospital Morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy.

Meanwhile, the vehicle has been taken to the station for safe keeping, whilst frantic effort is being made to trace the identity of the said young lady and the deceased’s family to assist investigations.

---citinewsroom