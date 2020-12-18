Samuel Sagoe remains GRASAG president

Listen to article

The leadership of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) has denied reports that its President, Samuel Sagoe has been suspended together with the Association’s Financial Controller, Yusif Sulemana.

According to GRASAG, the said publication is false, urging the public to treat it with contempt.

In a statement signed by General Secretary of the Association, Kwasi Frimpong, he said, “The attention of the leadership of GRASAG National has been brought to a malicious publication circulating on social media and a section of the traditional media purporting that Mr. Samuel Sagoe and Yussif Suleman have been suspended as President and Financial Controller of GRASAG respectively.

“The National Executive Committee writes to state that GRASAG has not taken any such decision and that the said publication is FALSE.”

It continued “Mr Samuel Sagoe remains the GRASAG National president with Mr Yussif Suleman as the Financial Controller for the remainder of the 2019/2020 academic year.”

The statement added that, “The entire membership of GRASAG and the General Public are therefore entreated to treat the said publication with the contempt it deserves.”

Malice

In a related development, the leadership of the GRASAG senate has questioned the intent behind the said publication, at a time no such decision has been taken.

In a statement signed by Dora Baffour Awuah, Secretary/Clerk to the Senate, it stated that “no such decision was taken at senate and thus urge the entire membership of GRASAG and the general public to ignore this malicious, frivolous publication orchestrated by some individuals who do not seek to see to the forward movement of the Association.”

It noted, “We wish to state that no such decision was taken at the Virtual Senate Meeting that was held on the evening of Thursday 12th December 2020. Indeed, while the senate was ongoing, we saw a modernghana.com publication to that effect, when no such circular had been published.

“This took senate members aback and gave the leadership and members the impression that some people are bent on dragging the reputation of the two National Executive Committee (NEC) members, the senate and the name of GRASAG in the mud.”

Impersonation

Meanwhile, the leadership of senate has further alleged that the said statement in circulation was not authored by the Speaker of GRASAG senate as it is being communicated.

“The leadership wishes to state that the speaker of the Senate is not the author of the said letter neither is she the signatory,” the statement said.

