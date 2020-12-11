ModernGhanalogo

Four vigilantes face court

Four persons who allegedly operated as members of a vigilante group in Bawku in the Upper East Region have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

They are Abu Ali, a 35-year-old driver, Seidu Sadiku a 39-year-old businessman, Abugri Muftawu, a 35-year-old Teacher and Awudu Rafig a.k.a. Sizoo, a 26-year-old Electrician.

The accused said to be in a group, dressed in camouflage uniform and other outfit, took pictures of themselves, and proceeded to the Binduri Police Barrier to receive the NDC flagbearer.

Police say they followed the NDC flagbearer during his tour of Bawku.

Charged with prohibition of vigilant groups and activities and prohibition of vigilantism in Political Party, the four accused persons have pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Essandoh, admitted the four accused persons to bail in the sum of GH¢20,000 with two sureties each.

One of the sureties is to be a public servant earning not less than 2,000 a month.

This was after lawyers have prayed the court for bail.

They are expected to reappear on December 18.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Seth Frimpong said the complainants in the case are Police officers of Bawku. All the accused persons belong to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the main opposition party.

Police Chief Inspector Frimpong said on November 23, this year, accused persons formed and organized themselves as an interest group of the NDC party and identified themselves by wearing camouflage uniform and other outfit to operate as a vigilante group.

Prosecution said the accused persons and other members known to them proceeded to Binduri Police Barrier in Bawku to welcome the NDC flag bearer, who was touring Bawku and its environs.

According to prosecution, the accused took a picture to enable them know the members of the group to turn up during the flag bearer's tour.

“The accused followed the NDC flag bearer throughout the tour and acted as a pro-security force. Police gathered intelligence and arrested them on November 28 this year together with some photographs,” the prosecutor said.

Police Chief Inspector Frimpong said the accused were sent to the Bolgatanga Regional Police Headquarters where the accused admitted their involvement in the operation in Bawku on November 23, this year.

Prosecution said a pair of suspected camouflage pair of trousers was found and retrieved from Ali.

The Accused, prosecution said, were brought to the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters in Accra for investigations and they identified themselves in the photographs taken earlier on.

---GNA

