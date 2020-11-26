Take Disciplinary Action Against UG Lecturers Behind Fake Election Polls — ASEPA

Listen to article

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) is calling for disciplinary action against University of Ghana lecturers behind what he described as fake election polls purportedly put together by the Political Science Department of the tertiary institution.

The polls which predict victory for President Akufo-Addo today according to ASEPA is the sole handiwork of one Dr. Owusu Mensah who has been contracted to publish fake polls to hoodwink the public.

Earlier this month, a Facebook post by one Edudzi Tamakloe suggesting that the Department has conducted some polls and was shelving it.

The Political Science Department agreed to issue a disclaimer and duly dratted the rebuttal. The disclaimer was given to the Head of Department to be issued stating they have not conducted any polls this year.

However, the Head of Department Dr. Maame Adwoa Gyekye-Jandoh failed to publish the rebuttal which had been agreed upon by the entire members of the Department, drafted and dated November 1, 2020.

At a press conference in Accra on Thursday, ASEPA has leveled allegations against some lecturers at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana of what they say is an attempt to connive to launch fake polls aimed at influencing the outcome of the 2020 Elections.

Expressing disgust, ASEPA says the Disciplinary Committee of the University of Ghana should conduct investigations into the matter and ensure those behind the polls are punished.

“We believe that these actions by Dr. Owusu Mensah and the Head of Department of the Political Science Department cannot go unpunished for attempting to bring the name of the University into Public ridicule.

“We demand that University Disciplinary Committee Commences immediate investigations into this matter and sanction lecturers who may be found complicit in this brute attempt to defraud the public”, portions of a press statement from ASEPA signed by Executive Director Mensah Thompson has said.

Meanwhile, ASEPA says they are preparing to petition the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to launch criminal investigations into the matter since it is a classic case of Academic Fraud.

