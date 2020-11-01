Nanton : €20m solid, liquid waste plants sod-cutting spark land dispute between chiefs

Listen to article

The Chief of Wovogu, a suburb of Nanton traditional area, Alhaji Abukari Adam has said that the land given to government for the construction of a €20million solid and liquid waste treatment plants in the area does not belong to the Chief of Gbalahi, Mahama Sayibu who gave out the land.

The Wovogu chief said this when he was speaking exclusively to Zaa Radio political talkshow host, Alhassan Yushawu Jahinfo following the sod-cutting ceremony this week for the work to begin on the said land.

According to Alhaji Adam, the land in question is located in Gumani, which is also a suburb of Wovogu, of which he is a chief.

"The only community older than Wovogu in the area is Nanton. Anytime Nanton Naa was to take decision, it was Wovogu Naa he would consult. It was when communities begin to be created in the area through Wovogu Naa that Gbalahi came about. The first chief of Gbalahi was chief Chimsi. This Gbalahi chief succeeded N-yabi Gbalahi Naa Ziblim. And it is under this current chief we are witnessing this act of claiming", the chief explained.

"Even when Aliu Mahama came to dig gravel for his construction works in the past, the late Wovogu Naa tasked then Gbalahi Naa to take the tolls on his behalf. Which he did once and deliberately refused to bring the rest. I still have a copy of the document in which the former district coordinating director under president Rawlings begged for the land from the then Wovogu Naa to construct fertilizer plant. The coordinator is still alive. They should ask him", he further stated.

The chief, however, swore that he shall not leave the land for Gbalahi chief, reminding the Nana Addo led government that he is not sabotaging them.

"I will not leave the matter today, I won't leave it tomorrow. I will fight for what my ancestors left for us. That is why I have invited the media to help me carry my message beyond Ghana. But, this party (referring to NPP government) should not say I want to sabotage them", he concluded.

A story published by Ghanaian Times says :

Work has begun on the construction of a €20million solid and liquid waste treatment plants for the people of Gbalahi in Tamale in the Northern Region.

While the solid waste plant is expected to be completed within four months, the liquid waste facility will be ready in 12 months.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed, on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the commencement of work for the Solid and Liquid Waste Treatment Facility.

The plant which is estimated at the cost of €20 million is expected to be completed within 12 months and billed to handle 200 tonnes of waste per day.

Mr Salifu Saeed explained that the project was meant to provide sustainable solution to recover and recycle solid and liquid waste in the region.

He stated that the plant would not only help solve the waste and environment problems but would help create jobs for youth in the country.

Mr Saeed indicated that the plant would create 75 direct jobs and over 200 indirect jobs for youth in the region.

The minister also stated that the facility would assist improve health status of the people of the area.

He, therefore, called on the chiefs and people to support Zoomlion Ghana Ltd to complete the project on schedule.

Madam Florence Larbi, Chief Operating Management of the Zoomlion Ghana Ltd stated that the company was committed to addressing the sanitation problems in the country.

She emphasised that establishment of the treatment plant in the country was to help reduce water and air pollution in the region.

Madam Larbi indicated that the recycling and proper waste treatment could be a literal and metaphorical ‘gold mine’.

She commended the government for the partnership and support in all the company’s initiatives.

Madam Larbi said the treatment would boost the agricultural sector and support the planting for food and jobs agenda.

The chief of Gbalahi, Mahama Sayibu commended Zoomlion and the government for setting the plant in the community.

He was hopeful that establishment of the plant in the community would go a long way to address their challenges.