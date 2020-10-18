Dodowa Land Guard To Re-appear In Court On October 23

Daniel Faglah, a 56-year-old self-imposed landguard, who appeared at the Dodowa District Court before Her Worship Gloria Naa Bator-Laryea in the Shai-Osudoku District and charged with assault, has been given a long adjournment.

He would re-appear on October 23, after her second appearance on August 14, this year.

Pleaded not guilty, Faglah also a mechanic, was granted a GH5,000 bail and was scheduled to return ostensibly on September 3, but his Counsel, Mr Yaw Danquah told the court that he had equally an important case at the Supreme Court in Accra to attend and the district court obliged.

Presenting the facts of the case, Chief Inspector of Police Peter Agbelie told the court that the complainant, Elder Benjamin Teye, a farmer, lives at Agomeda, while the accused person lives at Ayikuma Amanfrom in the Sona District of Tema Municipal Area of the Greater Accra Region.

The prosecutor said the complainant and the accused person had a long standing disagreement over a parcel of land at Gbogblodzi near Ayikuma and that on January 11, this year, the complainant and two other persons, now witnesses in the matter, went on the land with a surveying machine to pick a portion of the land, but the accused person confronted them.

According to the prosecutor, while at the scene Faglah told Elder Teye that the land was a property of his friend and he was the “landguard” and would therefore, not allow them to do anything on it.

Chief Inspector Agbelie stated that a misunderstanding ensued between them and in the process Faglah seized the surveying machine, adding that, in an attempt to collect the machine back, Faglah physically assaulted Elder Teye, who made a report to the Ayikuma Police and a medical form was issued to him to attend hospital.

