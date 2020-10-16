ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.10.2020 Poem

Lies Of The Saints

By Waterz Yidana
Lies Of The Saints
Listen to article

On both flanks
We see deacons and deaconesses in their ranks.

They are princes and princesses in the Lord,
Wearing garments difficult to distinguish at home and abroad.

It is canonising everyone in their camp
And demonising those outside it like they are crap.

They cause irreparable detriment of peddling gods' word in bars
To put them at stake and behind bars.

The cathedral isn't the matter, so to put it in conversations,
But those carried away by titular appellations
Just like their brothers in the voting business.

They fail us.

These men fail us with their craziness!

 
Waterz Yidana 

Author of Madman and the Drunkards 

More from Author (10)

More

Poem
Powered By Modern Ghana
Pumaya My Son
A Dialogue Of Barren Women
Mother Of Mockery
BALLAD Of THE SOUL BROTHER
Friends With The Bottle, A Poem
If You Knew Where Some Of Us Came From, You Won't Pray For Us To Fail
Uncouth World
Renaissance 
The Old Effigy, A Poem
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Where We Built Hospitals I Know, In Agric I Know, In Oil I K...
16 hours ago

NDC Gov’t Siphoned Over $114m Of $179.9m Paid To Contractor ...
16 hours ago

Advertise Here

More
body-container-line