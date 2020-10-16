Lies Of The Saints

Listen to article

On both flanks

We see deacons and deaconesses in their ranks.

They are princes and princesses in the Lord,

Wearing garments difficult to distinguish at home and abroad.

It is canonising everyone in their camp

And demonising those outside it like they are crap.

They cause irreparable detriment of peddling gods' word in bars

To put them at stake and behind bars.

The cathedral isn't the matter, so to put it in conversations,

But those carried away by titular appellations

Just like their brothers in the voting business.

They fail us.

These men fail us with their craziness!



Waterz Yidana

Author of Madman and the Drunkards