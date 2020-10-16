Lies Of The Saints By Waterz Yidana Listen to articleOn both flanksWe see deacons and deaconesses in their ranks.They are princes and princesses in the Lord,Wearing garments difficult to distinguish at home and abroad.It is canonising everyone in their campAnd demonising those outside it like they are crap.They cause irreparable detriment of peddling gods' word in barsTo put them at stake and behind bars.The cathedral isn't the matter, so to put it in conversations,But those carried away by titular appellationsJust like their brothers in the voting business.They fail us.These men fail us with their craziness! Waterz Yidana Author of Madman and the Drunkards
Lies Of The Saints
On both flanks
We see deacons and deaconesses in their ranks.
They are princes and princesses in the Lord,
Wearing garments difficult to distinguish at home and abroad.
It is canonising everyone in their camp
And demonising those outside it like they are crap.
They cause irreparable detriment of peddling gods' word in bars
To put them at stake and behind bars.
The cathedral isn't the matter, so to put it in conversations,
But those carried away by titular appellations
Just like their brothers in the voting business.
They fail us.
These men fail us with their craziness!
Waterz Yidana
Author of Madman and the Drunkards
More from Author (10)
2 hours ago
Oct 14, 2020
Oct 13, 2020
Oct 13, 2020
Oct 12, 2020
More