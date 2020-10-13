ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Supreme Court Cites Unethical Conduct Against Republic Bank Board Chai...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.10.2020 Regional News

IRC Ghana, Others Institute Measures To Improve Water Safety In Asutifi North District

By Sammy Asare || Ahafo Region
IRC Ghana, Others Institute Measures To Improve Water Safety In Asutifi North District
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

IRC Ghana in partnership with Asutifi North District Assembly in Ahafo Region under the District Learning Alliance Platform (DLAP) has agreed on potential water treatment strategies to improve water safety in the district.

The engagement themed " Addressing Water Contamination in Asutifi North Action Plan and Way Forward " assembled participants from Government, Conard N. Hilton Foundation (CNHF) partners, Private Sector, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) , Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and the Media to discuss and outline measures to adopt by service providers to help improve water safety.

According to participants, Aquatabs are the most favourable short-term solution for the disinfection of water sources and Aquaya Institute can assist in setting - up supply chains of household chlorination or bucket dosing. However, medium to long term sustainable water treatment options should be explored.

Participants agreed that there should be a launch of a community campaign by leveraging the ANAM network and chiefs must be brought on board to promote water safety and potential treatment options.

Another recommendation made is to develop a sustainable model that provides financial support for water safety management actions. This means managers of water facilities will always have funds for maintenance.

They added that there should be further consultations with service providers especially Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) to document best practices and good cases around water safety management for replication.

In 2018, Aquaya Institute conducted water quality testing in the district and it was found that most water systems were contaminated with E. coli. These made people applauded the Aquaya Institute for bringing up water quality issues and raising awareness.

Regional News
Powered By Modern Ghana
YPYC Announces The 11th YPRM Award Nominees
Krachiwura Is Elected President Of Oti House Of Chiefs
Asante Mamponghene Admires Bawumia’s Knowledge, Conviction
Amenfi Central: Farmers Weep As Galamsey Activities Continue To Destroy Cocoa Farms
Akufo-Addo Commissions GHS5.1m Hamile-Happa Water Project
A/R: Free SHS Regional Coordinators Embark On Six-Hour Cleanup Exercise At Manhyia
Upper West Residents Welcome Solid Waste Plant At Kperisi
Nangodi Chief Wants Speedy Construction Of District Hospital
Small Arms And Light Weapons Control: Role Of CSOs Critical
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Election 2020: Interior Ministry Deploys 200 Police Officers...
30 minutes ago

Clean Sanitation Project: Aggrieved Contractors Accuse Gov't...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line