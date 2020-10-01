Tensions As Atebubu Traditional Council Express Angry Over Mahama Visit To Zongo Chief

Tension is brewing at Atebubu-Amantin district of the Bono East region over the rejection by the Zongo Chief, Sufailu Moro Osman, to appear before the Atebubu Traditional Council over former President John Dramani Mahama 's visit to his palace.

The Zongo chief said the Atebubu Traditional Council has no constitutional right to restrict any person or group of person’s movement in the country including that of the former president’s visit.

The Atebubu Traditional Council on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, summoned the Zongo Chief, Sufailu Moro Osman, to explain the circumstances surrounding Mr. Mahama’s visit to his palace on September 17, 2020, at the blind side of the traditional leaders.

He is scheduled to appear before the Council at the Owusu Asare Palace on Friday, October 2.

A spokesperson for the Atebubu Traditional Council, Nana Boakye Yiadom, said they want to know under whose instruction and authority he welcomed Mr Mahama indicating that, Sanja Nanja knows very well that the Traditional Council has severed ties with the NDC.

But, however, speaking to this reporter on Thursday, October 1, Sufailu Moro Osman said “the Atebubu Traditional Council has no right to dictate to me who I should receive at my palace. I don’t owe them any explanation. They cannot dictate to me.”

“Ghana belongs to all Ghanaians; even President Nana Akufo Addo cannot restrict the movement of former president John Mahama to campaign at Akyem, the president’s home town. Why should anybody in the country says he will not allow somebody to a particular place?” he quizzes.

Background

The former Member of Parliament for Atebubu-Amantin Constituency, Sanja Nanja, used some unprintable words against the Queen Mother of the Atebubu Traditional Council, Nana Afia Donyina II on Accra based Pink Pink FM in 2016.

The Traditional Council which felt that the actions of Sanja Nanja had brought the name and authority of the Traditional Council into disrepute performed the dreaded “Kodwane” ritual to eternally ban him from seeing any Chief in the area and from visiting the Owusu Asare Palace.

He was also banned from attending funerals and all social events organised within the jurisdiction of the Atebubu Traditional Council.