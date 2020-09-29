ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.09.2020 Health

Ghana’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rise To 301

Ghana’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rise To 301
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Two more persons have succumbed to coronavirus.

This pushes Ghana’s death toll to 301.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) latest update has confirmed.

The Service indicated that 37 cases have been recorded at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The cumulative cases have increased to 46,482 after recording 38 new ones.

The active cases stand at 530 after 45,651 recoveries.

Some 16 patients are in severe situation as three others have been put on ventilators.

9292020122307-m5htk8v331-28092020-main-table

Source: Ghana Health Service

Health
Powered By Modern Ghana
Kufuor, BCI To Raise Funds For Breast Cancer Patients
COVID Test At KIA More Defensive Against Second Wave Of Global Infections – Oppong Nkrumah
Ghana’s COVID-19 Active Cases Falls To 477
Latter-Day Saints Charities Donates Firefly Phototherapy Equipment To Cape Coast Teaching Hospital
Improve Access To Contraception To Contain Rising Teenage Pregnancy – Mary Stopes Ghana To Gov’t
Support A Mother, Save A Child Foundation Donates To Kade Gov't Hospital
Ghana's Active COVID-19 Cases Drop To 506; KIA Detects 30 Positive Cases
It Was Not Easy For Doctors, Quickly Resolve Impasse With Nurses, Midwives – Ridge Hospital Urges Gov't
Akufo-Addo Commissions 4th Medical Drone Centre In Sefwi Wiawso
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Ghana’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rise To 301
1 hour ago

PHOTOS: How Volta Secessionists Beat STC Driver, Burnt Two B...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line