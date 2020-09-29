Ghana’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rise To 301

Two more persons have succumbed to coronavirus.

This pushes Ghana’s death toll to 301.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) latest update has confirmed.

The Service indicated that 37 cases have been recorded at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The cumulative cases have increased to 46,482 after recording 38 new ones.

The active cases stand at 530 after 45,651 recoveries.

Some 16 patients are in severe situation as three others have been put on ventilators.

Source: Ghana Health Service