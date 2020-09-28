ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.09.2020 Regional News

Coastal Development Union Launch Credit Union Facility To Help In The Fight Of COVID-19

By Malise Otoo
Coastal Development Union Launch Credit Union Facility To Help In The Fight Of COVID-19
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Coastal Development Authority has launched its Credit Union facility here in Accra. The scheme according to its Chief Executive Officer, Jerry Ahmed Shaib Esq., the scheme is a recovery program designed to cushion the plight of traders belonging to the informal sector.

Speaking during a launch program here in Accra, Mr. Ahmed Shaib said, ''this is a poverty eradication program led by H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana aimed at helping SMEs during this difficult time of Covid19''.

On her part, Madam Christy Laryea, President and Queen Mother of Makola congratulated the Coastal Development Authority for such an important initiative aimed at deliberating ways to boost the private sector with traders playing a key role.

She was elated that traders have been regarded as contributors to national development for which reason the credit union has been geared towards financing them to retool the business.

Mrs. Laryea said ''we appreciate the honor done us and assure CODA and its partners that whatever financial assistance given us will be utilized to its intended purpose to enable us to repay within the required period.''

According to her, the facility has come at a better time when the world is faced with the COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained, ''we have been hit hard by this pandemic and appreciate Government relief support in the area of subsidized water and electricity consumption. We are very hopeful and wish to express our sincere appreciation to the Government. ''

She requested all businesses to support the Coastal Development Authority and the Government in all its activities to make

the market in Accra to do business and advised all market women to observe the COVID 19 protocol by wearing a face mask, washing of hands, observing social distancing, and keeping safe always.

Regional News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Obuasi Municipal Assembly Trains Assembly And Unit Committee Members
North East Region: Assemblyman Lauds Govt, Zoomlion For Disinfection Of Schools 
Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod At Aboanidua As Western North Gets Solid Waste Plant
Dagbon State Senior High Technical Headmaster Lauds Disinfection Exercise
Schools In Oti  Benefit From 3rd Disinfection Exercise
North East Group Passes Vote Of Confidence On TETFUND Boss Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro
Bono & Ahafo Regions: More Basic Schools, SHSs Set For Phase 3 Of Disinfection Exercise
NPP Suhum Constitueny Inaugurates Nankese Campaign Team
Bosuso Health Centre Appeals For A Facelift
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

You’re Biting The Hands That Fed You — NPP PC Cautions Indep...
3 hours ago

I’ve Given Ashanti Region 1,824 Projects – Akufo-Addo
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line