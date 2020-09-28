ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.09.2020 Health

Ghana’s COVID-19 Active Cases Falls To 477

Ghana’s COVID-19 Active Cases Falls To 477
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The active cases of COVID-19 in Ghana stand at 477 as of Sunday, September 27.

Some 131 new cases have also been recorded.

This raises the cumulative number of positive cases to 46,353.

Two more persons have succumbed to the virus, which has brought the total number of deaths to 299.

This is according to the latest updates from the Ghana Health Service.

According to health officials, the number of clinical recoveries is now 45,577.

Upper East, Oti, Ahafo, Volta, Eastern, Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions are among the regions with fresh cases.

There are no new cases in the Western, Central, Bono East, Western North, Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper West and Bono Regions.

---citinewsroom

Health
Powered By Modern Ghana
Latter-Day Saints Charities Donates Firefly Photography Equipment To Cape Coast Teaching Hospital
Improve Access To Contraception To Contain Rising Teenage Pregnancy – Mary Stopes Ghana To Gov’t
Support A Mother, Save A Child Foundation Donates To Kade Gov't Hospital
Ghana's Active COVID-19 Cases Drop To 506; KIA Detects 30 Positive Cases
It Was Not Easy For Doctors, Quickly Resolve Impasse With Nurses, Midwives – Ridge Hospital Urges Gov't
Akufo-Addo Commissions 4th Medical Drone Centre In Sefwi Wiawso
World Vision Ghana Partners Present Handwashing Stations, PPEs To Asutifi North District
COVID-19 Burial Team Demands Relief Package After Member Got Infected
KIA Records 11 New Covid-19 Cases; Death Toll Increases To 299; Active Now 555
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Ghana Would Be Cursed Should We Vote Against Akufo-Addo — La...
29 minutes ago

Watch How Heavy Storm Carried Away Bawumia, Disrupts Campaig...
51 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line