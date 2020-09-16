ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.09.2020 Headlines

September 21 Is Public Holiday For Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day

September 21 Is Public Holiday For Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Monday, September 21 has been declared a public holiday to mark Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day in Ghana.

“The general public is hereby reminded that Monday, September 21, 2020, which marks Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day is a statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the Ministry for Interior noted in a statement.

The sector Minister, Ambrose Dery, who signed the statement urged the public to strictly adhere to all COVID-19 preventive protocols pertaining to social gatherings in all activities on the day.

“The general public is advised to observe the safety protocols associated with the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), especially in relation to social events at public places.”

This will be the second time the day is being marked in the country.

This holiday commemorates the birthday of Ghana's main independence leader, first Prime Minister, and first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

In 2019, the holiday was shifted to Monday , September 23, 2019, because the actual date, September 21 fell on a Saturday.

— citinewsroom

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Withdraw ‘Harmful’ Public University Bill Now – UG Chapter of UTAG Demand
Bawumia Commissions $56.7m Liquid Bulk Terminal At Takoradi Port
Prestea-Hemang Chief Endorses Mahama's $10billion 'Big Push'
Mahama’s Promise To Pay Aggrieved Customers May Have Contributed To Our Payment – Microfinance institutions
We Need A Civilian Leadership In Mali's Transition – Akufo-Addo
Ga East MCE Motivates BECE Candidates To Pass And Enjoy FREE SHS
Ashanti Region: 'NO Roads NO Vote' Campaign Hits Santasi-Apire, Hemang
GHC100,000 Filing Fee For Presidential Candidates Outrageous, Undemocratic---UPP Chairman 
Mahama Accuses NPP Of Implementing NDC Manifesto
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Jane Naana Promises To Eliminate Double Track
35 minutes ago

September 21 Is Public Holiday For Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Da...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line