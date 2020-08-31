COVID-19: ZoDF Supports Manyhia Hospital

Listen to article

The Zongo Development Fund has supported the Manhyia District Hospital with hundreds of protective equipment.

The items included 50 boxes of liquid soap, 300 pieces each of coverall and aprons, and five boxes of hand gloves.

The gesture, led by Hon. Abdul Majeed Adams, Director of programs and projects ZoDF was by the kind courtesy of the fund’s mandate to support the Zongo (s) and institutions under its reach.

The donation comes handy, at a time most people are reluctant in following the COVID-19 safety protocols and hospitals are out of equipment.

“We believe in growing together. The coronavirus pandemic has increased the amount of protective equipments needed daily hence our decision to present these items.” said Hon Adams.

“Little drop of water, they say, makes a mightier ocean, we shall work towards alleviating our communities from extreme poverty and dire needs by supporting them and institutions they benefit from” he added.

On the 5 million GHC corruption allegations leveled against Mr. Sulemana Abdulai CEO of the Zongo Development Fund, Hon. Abdul Majeed registered his displeasure on how so-called corruption observers are in a hurry to put out an information without proper scrutiny of its truth.

He referred to such allegations as blatant fabrications of a malicious agenda by critics of the fund.

In 2017, as part of efforts to develop the Zongo communities, the NPP led Government set up the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF) with seed funding of GHc 219.5 million. The Fund supports the provision of critical infrastructure in education and training, health and sanitation, local businesses and centres of culture, and improve security in the Zongo communities.