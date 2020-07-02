Voter Registration: EC To Use Chits To Enforce Social Distancing

The Electoral Commission has announced it is introducing queue management systems to check and control crowd at the various registration centres in the ongoing voter’s registration exercise.

Per the system, the EC will be giving out chits to applicants to regulate the numbers at registration centres at any point in time.

“To further limit and minimin overcrowding, the Commission has introduced the Queue Management System that ensures that Applicants are provided with chits. This will ensure that Applicants only visit the centres at the times they are allotted.

“We believe that this will help reduce the overcrowding and queue at the Registration Centres. We count on the general public to assist the Commission to work to maintain law and order at all the Registration Centres,” the commission said in statement.

The development comes after the death of the former general secretary of the NPP Sir John. He is reported to have died of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, The campaign manager for the New Patriotic Party for the 2020 elections Peter Mac Manu and Deputy Trade Minister Carlos Ahenkorah are on admission at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after contracting COVID-19.

---starrfmonline