Poor road network cuts Kunsu off from rest of Ghana

The chief and people of Kunsu near Kintampo in the Bono East region are appealing to the government through the Ministry of Roads and Highways to, as a matter of urgency, construct the 14-kilometre Ntankro-Kunsu road without any further delay.

The people of the area have been virtually cut-off from the rest of the country as a result of the deplorable and unmotorable nature of the road as several portions of the road are currently flooded making it impossible for any vehicular movements along the road.

Several loads of foodstuff, especially yam, cassava and plantain, are therefore likely to rot in the area because they cannot be transported to nearby markets in Kintampo, Techiman, Prang, Yeji, Atebubu and Ejura due to the poor road network.

These sentiments were articulated by various speakers at the enstoolment of a 38-year timber merchant, Nana Kwasi Sarkodie as the Nkosuohene of Kunsu.

Dev’t initiatives

In the last few years, Nana Kwasi Sarkodie has undertaken a number of development initiatives in the area to help alleviate the plight of the people.

For instance, he has renovated the Clinic at Kunsu, donated a 43-inch television set to the Nurses’ Quarters attached to the clinic and presented one hundred face-masks and two Veronica buckets to basic schools in the community.

Nana Kwasi Sarkodie has also built a Guest House in the town to boost the eco-tourism activity in the area.

He told the durbar of chiefs and people of Kunsu over the weekend that, he intends to lead in the development of eco-tourism, which abounds in the town but the deplorable nature of the main road leading to the area remains his biggest challenge.

The Chief of Kunsu, Osahene Kwaku Koranteng congratulated the newly-installed Nkosuohene and encouraged him to continue with his good works in the area.

The 2018 Kintampo North Municipal Best Farmer now the Assembly Member for Kunsu West Electoral Area, Mary Opoku told the media in an interview that it is becoming discouraging for continued farming in the community due to the poor road network.

Kunsu in perspective

Kunsu in the Kintampo Municipality is one of the key traditional towns under the Nkoranza Traditional Council of the Bono East Region. The town is noted for its rich but unharnessed Ecotourism potentials.

History has it that, Kunsu served as the center of Slave Trade in then Gold Coast with some of the Slave Market Structures still in existence.