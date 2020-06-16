COVID 19: CSUC To The Aid Of Kumasi Prisons And Children’s Home

The Christian Service University College in Kumasi has donated nose masks as well as food items including Gari, cooking oil, sugar, and Fruits to the Kumasi Central Prisons to support its COVID 19 Infection Prevention and Control Measures.

From the onset of COVID 19, amnesty was granted some 800 prisoners across the country, but its effect on densely crowded prisons like the Kumasi Central Prisons holding close to 2000 inmates, would not be significant.

This puts it at a high risk of spread should the facility record a patient with the virus. Nutrition remains a challenge with the government providing 1 cedi 80 pesewas for the daily feeding of each prisoner.

Receiving the donations from the private University, the Deputy Ashanti Prisons PRO ASP Diana Ataa Danso expressed the need for the public to continue supporting her outfit with medications, food, sanitary provisions and nose masks to keep the inmates safe from an incidence of the virus.

She pleaded: “Government has provided some nose masks but our numbers are large getting into 2000. We need sanitizers, washing soaps, tissue and so many things and we need the public to come to our aid.”

ASP Ataa Danso was particularly grateful to CSUC for the fruits provided to boost the immunity of the inmates as medics harp the need for stronger immunities to stem the tide of the pandemic.

The University also donated rice, oil, and baby food to the Kumasi Children’s Home which has also felt a hit to their donations within the COVID 19 season.

The president of the Christian Service University College told Ultimate News’ Ivan Heathcote – Fumador, the initiative is to practicalize the Christian virtues espoused by the university.

Professor Afrane averred, “We want to go beyond the talking and also practically demonstrate our acts of kindness in such a time as this. We gave every staff the opportunity to make a contribution aside what the university itself contributed so that collectively we can say these are our gifts from our very hearts to people who also need some help.”

The Christian Service University College will however not be admitting its final year students on campus as it deployed its Moodle Virtual platform to navigate the COVID 19 restrictions on schools.