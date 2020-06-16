COVID Staff Have Been Isolated – Obgbojo Polyclinic Clarifies

Listen to article

The Management of Ogbojo Polyclinic has clarified that only three COVID-19 cases have been recorded among staff of the facility and not six as reported earlier.

According to the hospital, the three affected staff have been isolated and are being taken care of.

It comes after reports that staff of the hospital were panicking after workers who tested positive were reportedly still showing up for duty.

In a statement, the hospital said: “It is NOT TRUE that Six workers of Ogbojo Polyclinic have tested positive for COVID-19. It is rather the case that Three of our staff have contracted the disease.

“It is also NOT TRUE that our Three staff who are infected with the virus continue to come to work as starrfm.com.gh would like to portray. We have isolated such staff and they are not at post let alone to infect others. Management has provided free medication to the affected officers. Contact tracing and testing has been equally done. As curative health care facility that is even understaffed, we will not subject our workers to any health hazards let alone subjecting them to COVID-1 9”.

---starrfmonline