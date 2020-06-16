Covid-19: Apam Confirms 19 Positive Cases

Apam, in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region, has recorded 19 COVID-19 positive cases, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed.

Mr Cletus Bayor, the Gomoa West District Director of the GHS, who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency, said the disease was brought to the Apam Community by a COVID-19 patient who escaped from quarantine in the Eastern Region.

He said the patient in question was picked at his hideout based on surveillance, after news broke that he had escaped from quarantine to seek refuge at the community.

This resulted in the contact tracing of 37 people who were picked up, quarantined and had their samples taken for testing. Thirty-three tested negative with four positive.

Fifteen others tested positive after further contact tracing by the District Health Management team, in collaboration with other stakeholders in the area, to get more people tested.

Mr Bayor said COVID-19 was real and admonished the people to observe the public health protocols outlined by the GHS and the World Health Organisation to stay safe.

“You should strictly respect the protocols, when you have nothing to do outside, stay at home.

Frequently wear your nose masks, ensure social distancing and wash your hands under running water with soap to help protect yourselves and others from contracting the virus,” he advised.

He commended the District Assembly, Gomoa Community Bank, Akyempim Traditional Council and all who had contributed diversely towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the District.

---GNA