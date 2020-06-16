COVID-19: Ahafo Regions Commence Disinfection Of Basic And Junior High Schools

Following the announcement of the reopening of Junior and Senior High Schools on the 29th June 2020, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has begun disinfection exercises in Basic and Junior High Schools within Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo region as part of the precautionary measures to protect the children from novel COVID-19.

The exercise which commenced on Monday which will continue for about a week is expected to cover about 1,729 and 65 Basic and Junior High schools, and Senior High schools respectively in the 3 Regions.

The Regional Director of Education, Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions, Dr. Peter Attefuah, addressing the media lauded the government's work towards the well-being of the students and Zoomlion for the disinfection exercise.

He said his outfit was encouraging parents to allay the fears of their children that when they return to school they will be infected with the virus.

Dr. Peter Attefuah noted that measures are being put in place to protect the students and pupils.

He said a maximum of twenty-five (25) students would occupy each classroom in order to maintain social distancing.

Dr. Attefuah advised parents to provide their children with all that they would need on campus, insisting that “visitors would not be allowed for the period that they will be on campus till they finish writing their exit final paper.”

He also charged parents to buy nose masks in addition to the three (3) the government would be giving to every student.

He then urged the students to comply with all the Covid-19 safety protocols.

For his part, the Regional Manager of Presbyterian Schools for the 3 regions - Mr Eugene Laryea - announced that the schools had already put measures in place to protect their pupils. noting that they had all bought “Veronica buckets, soaps and also alcohol-based hand sanitisers which would be made available to the pupils when they resume.”

Saying, the schools also have task-forces in a place whose responsibility would be to enforce the Covid-19 protocols amongst the pupils.

He, therefore, urged parents to ensure that they prepare food for their children to bring along when they were coming to school.

He expressed delight at the work being done by Zoomlion and charged them to do a good job.

The exercise, he said, would repose confidence in the pupils which will spur them to learn and write their exit examinations.

The following are some of the schools disinfected today: Boahenkorko Presbyterian cluster of schools, Methodist Basic school - Sunyani, Ideal college - Sunyani branch, and Standard Institute of Business and Computing.