National Security Invites Hot FM Presenter, Team Whose Interviewed Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei

Morning Show host of Accra-based Hot FM Isaac Boamah-Darko and his Executive Producer, Kwabena Owusu Agyei, who were interviewing Prophet Kwabena Owusu Adjei during his arrest Tuesday have been invited by the National Security.

The two were invited by the Security agency on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

National Security Operatives on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, arrested Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei a self-acclaimed man of God while granting live phone interview by Hot FM which was also being carried live on Facebook.

The show host, Boamah Darko Isaac, was heard on video during the arrest demanding the identity of the operatives.

The self-styled apostle was arrested for threatening President Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission chairperson Jean Mensah.

Viral videos which emerged subsequently on social media minutes after his arrest revealed that the 56-year-old preacher had in his possession, quantities of ‘Indian Hemp’ (weed) when he was picked up at his residence near the Greda Estates on the Spintex Road in Accra Tuesday.

A Circuit Court in Accra presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh same day remanded the 56-year-old Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei into police custody.

Apostle Adjei pleaded not guilty to three charges to wit; threat of death, offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and possession of narcotic drugs contrary to section 2 (1) of the PNDC Law 236/90.

He was remanded to reappear on June 23, 2020. Detective Sargeant Frederick Sarpong is the prosecuting officer in this case.

