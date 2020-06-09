[Video] Prophet Who Threatened Akufo-Addo, EC Boss Arrested With Indian Hemp?

Listen to article

The National Security has reportedly found substance suspected to be Marijuana on self-styled Prophet, Kwabena Owusu Agyei, who was arrested by the team for threatening President Akufo-Addo and the electoral commission chairperson Jean Mensa.

Viral videos circulating on Social Media minutes after his arrest revealed that the 56-year-old “man of God” had in his possession, quantities of ‘Indian Hemp’ (weed) when he was picked up at his residence near the Greda Estates on the Spintex Road in Accra Tuesday.

The preacher was reportedly arrested by plain cloth security men during a live interview with Accra-based Hot FM Tuesday morning.

The preacher in the said video which went viral on social media on Monday was heard raining curses on the EC chair over plans to compile a new voter’s register.

He is currently being processed for court.

Watch video below:

NDC's Kwabena Owusu Agyei threatens to k!ll Jean Mensa, Electoral Commissioner