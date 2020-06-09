Breaking News: National Security Storm Prophet Owusu Agyei's House, Arrested Him During An Interview [Watch]

Personnel from the National Security have stormed the house of Pastor Kwabena Owusu Agyei to arrest him this morning Tuesday 9th June, 2020.

The pastor gained fame overnight for allegedly threatening to kill the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa amongst other allegations.

This morning, Hot Fm news team went to his house for a live interview for the Pastor to explain his accusations at the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The Pastor is also reported to have alleged that the NPP killed the late Abuakwa North MP JB Danquah Adu to enhance their election fortunes in 2016 Presidential election.

While explaining the spiritual reasons why NPP had to kill their flag bearer’s blood relation and their own party Member of Parliament to the Hot Fm news team at his private residence, the National Security Personnel arrived at the house with a warrant to arrest him.

Watch video of his arrest below (from 14mins40sec onwards):