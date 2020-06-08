Arrest Kwabena Owusu Agyei Now For Inciting War Against The Akyems And To Give Evidence On Akyea Mensah's Death

Listen to article

The leadership of Okyeman Youth for Development is calling on the National Security as a matter of urgency to take immediate action of a video going around on social media which has a "so-called" prophet by name Kwabena Owusu Agyei spewing unwholesome words and inciting war on the Akyem People.

This has generated a lot of discontents among the youth and are bent on retaliating to defend their Motherland (Akyem State) if the authorities do not bring him to order.

It is unfortunate that some self-acclaimed men of God who are supposed to sustain morals and lead the path don't want to consolidate the peace and unity that Ghana has enjoyed before they were born.

The tribal sentiments made by this man cannot be overlooked, we are of the strongest conviction the security services in this country are cognisant with the war drums he is beating looking at the polarised nature of the Ghanaian traditional set up when it comes to matters of ethnicity.

In the said video he is captured as saying "J.B Danquah is a ritual murder who murdered the chief of Akyem Apedwa, Akyea Mensah",

Nana Akyem Mensah's death is one of the darkest periods in Akyem History anyone who tries to play with it intends to cause Mayhem.He again said "Let me tell them (Akyems) something, in June 4 people were crying let the blood flow, it was only military people whose blood flowed, correct, today as I hear the let the blood flow, it is blood of the Akyem Mafias that will flow....... I saw Akyem Kyebi the palace, I saw it on fire and people were saying let the blood flow" . - Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei

He mentioned and put the lives of prominent Akyems in danger which has never happened in the history of Ghana.

We are waiting patiently to see the very action that the National Security will take against this so-called man of God. His comments shouldn't be underrated by the security services and the law must be actuated to serve justice for we believe in the constitution of this land and won't tolerate anyone that will break barriers to attack Akyems or any Akyem native or Town.

Long live Okyeman

Long live Ghana

Issued By

Nana Yaw Osene-Akwah (Convener)

0554547843

Daniel Obeng (Secretary)

0549855599