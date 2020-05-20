GDCA And its Partners Donate GHC70,000 Worth Of Items Towards COVID-19 Fight

The Ghana Developing Communities Association (GDCA), YEFL-Ghana and their Danish partner, Ghana Friends have donated some Personal Protective Equipment and essential materials worth close to GHC70,000 to the health facilities within their five operational districts. This forms part of their contributions towards the fight against the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

With support from the Empowerment for Life (E4L) Programme, the partners presented Hand Sanitizers (200ml) 1000, Examination Gloves 5000, Hand Sanitizer (Gallon- 5liters) 30, Liquid Soap (Gallon - 5liters) 100, Veronica Buckets 125 and Surgical Nose Mask 1,750.

Presenting the items separately to the various district health directorates, Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Jabaru, Programme Manager of the Empowerment for Life (E4L) Programme reaffirmed the commitment of the GDCA and its partners to support the local communities especially in this COVID-19 period.

He revealed that the partners would in the coming days, support the district offices of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and Information Service Department (ISD) in the Saboba, Karaga, Kumbungu, Mion Districts and Savelugu Municipality with resources to carry out community sensitization on the disease.

Mr. Abdul-Jabaru also revealed that a similar gesture would be extended to the Ghana Health Service to intensify their community outreach programmes and the periodic meetings of Covid-19 Emergency Response Committees in the above-mentioned districts.

The organisations he noted would soon make another donation to the Northern Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service through the Northern Regional Coordinating Council to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“The E4L program will also fund the meetings of the district COVID-19 response team/committee bi-weekly for May and June. This is meant to support the district COVID-19 response team to meet regularly to address COVID-19 emergency issues and implement their action plans”.

“The program will rely on the expertise of the District Health Directorate, Information Services Department (ISD) and National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in enhancing the awareness creation among the communities and groups the program works with”.

Meanwhile, the E4L Program is funded by Civil Society In Development through Ghana Friends, both in Denmark.