TOR Worker Kills Security Guard At Shai Hills Over Litigation Land

The police at Dodowa are investigating a case in which a worker with Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) allegedly shot a security guard to death at Shai Hills in the Shai-Osudoku District of Accra.

According to the Dodowa Divisional Police, the victim was a worker of a company called Green House Company Limited, one of the One District One Factory facilities at Shai-Hills, near Afienya.

The suspect, identified as Thomas Kwaku Oppong, allegedly shot and killed Kwame Huzzey opposite the company last Thursday.

Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, acting Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, said preliminary investigation revealed that the Green House Company Ltd, where the deceased was a worker, had a land dispute with the suspect.

According to the police, Huzzey, on May 13, 2020, went to the disputed land to inspect the company's ongoing projects where he is alleged to have been shot by the suspect.

He was rushed to the Tema General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police PRO said that investigators retrieved one pump action gun, six live cartridges, two spent cartridges and a short gun from the crime scene, adding that the suspect is currently in their custody assisting in investigation.

