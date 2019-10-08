Photos: Looks Like a Goodman unveils collection featuring Leo DaSilva

Nigerian menswear label, Looks Like a Good Man (LLGM) has once again raised the bar of casual outfits has the brand showcases its latest collection with pictorial arresting images which features ex BBNaija housemate Leo Da Sliva.

The collection boasts a variety of panache and must-have pieces from classic side-stripe pants, decorative details, color mishmash and more.

According to the Creative Director, Izien Aigbodion “This collection is a great addition to every fashionable man’s closet and is sure to please. With every piece, you remain the center of attraction in the functions you grace. “

Looks Like a Good Man has remained a force to be reckoned with in the industry when it comes to creativity in fashion, it has also consistently been a household sartorial name for celebrities at home and abroad; running fashion businesses up to a decade now.

Credits

Designs: @lookslikeagoodman

Muse: @sirleodasilva

Photography: @akinabangwu

Footwear: @kokomacollections

Publicist: @moafricapr