Dentaa Amoateng MBE Crowned 2019 EMY’s Young Female Achiever of the Year

The Founder and CEO of GUBA Enterprise, Mrs. Dentaa Amoateng MBE was crowned as Young Female Achiever of the Year at this year’s Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Awards, on Saturday, 22nd June 2019, at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The EMY’s Young Female Achiever of the Year award is accorded to a female under the age of 40 who has who has excelled and showed evidence of impactful contribution in her area of endeavour.

Dentaa was presented with this prestigious award in recognition of her consistency and outstanding performance as the CEO of GUBA Enterprise under the year of review. As an entrepreneur, she has exhibited unrivalled levels of altruism and has positively influenced many through her work. Dentaa was also found worthy of the award by the EMY board of patrons due to GUBA Enterprise’s successful achievements in fostering stronger relations between Ghana and the United Kingdom, serving as a hub/link between the UK and Ghana, and most importantly, Dentaa’s promotion of greater cultural diversity in the UK as well as raising the profile of Ghana.

In her acceptance speech after receiving the award, Dentaa expressed her delight about the win and dedicated the award to the GUBA Enterprise team and her family.

“I am honoured to be standing here to receive the EMY Award for Young Achiever of the Year. It’s amazing that an awards scheme dedicated to recognizing men is honouring a woman. It is an extraordinary moment for me to be here. I dedicate this award to my extraordinary family and team. Without my family and the GUBA team I wouldn’t be where I am. I thank them for their dedication, time, commitment, effort and love for their country and I must say to the all the men here, without us women, you wouldn’t be here,” Dentaa said.

The EMY Africa Awards is an annual Father’s Day-related event that celebrates personalities who have contributed their quota to change, progress and continue to be symbols of stability and role models in the community. Since 2016, EMY Africa has celebrated the best in men’s achievements across local industry, community, culture and public service. Dozens of men from all ages and walks of life have been honoured for their abilities, initiatives and contributions to society.

The fourth edition of the event came with a special twist as event organizers added two categories that celebrate women. Aside the Young Female Achiever of the year, the other award which celebrated women was the Woman of the Year award won by Patricia Poku-Diaby, founder and CEO of Plot Enterprise Group, cocoa processing company in Ivory Coast and Ghana.

The Ultimate award of the year which is the Man of the Year award was won by Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, CEO of Special Ice Company.

Other notable winners on the night included, the Chief Imam Dr Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu who was presented with a Life Time Achievement award; the Veteran Administration of Ghana was honoured with the Men’s Group of the Year award; Paul Anomhah Kordien, a visually impaired journalist was presented with the Man of Courage award; and the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Ian Walker who won the inaugural EMY’s Commonwealth Development award.

Dentaa Amoateng Mbe With Ian Walker, British High Commissioner To Ghana

Dentaa Amoateng Mbe Displays Her Award.jpeg