What do your vaginal secretions mean?

It is incredibly normal for girls and women to release vaginal secretions from time to time. But many times maybe our body is trying to tell us something. The vaginal fluids can mean different things depending on their texture, time they appear, color, smell, etc. Here is a list, so you know when it is normal for them to appear and when they mean something specific.

In the first instance, these are some of the symptoms that will occur if your vaginal secretion is abnormal:

Unpleasant and a little acidic like smell.

It causes pain or itching.

It is thick.

They have a greenish, yellowish, grayish or totally white tone.

What does it mean to have vaginal fluid?

1. Are you ovulating?

At the time of ovulation, it is totally normal to present vaginal flows. During this period, your vaginal discharge becomes a little thick (but not much) more or less like that of a raw egg white and should not be a cause for alert. The presence of this flow indicates the best time to be able to get pregnant since it is easier for the ovum to be fertilized.

2. That you are close to having your period.

Your period arrives approximately 15 days after you pass the ovulation process, but the flow decreases to warn that your period will arrive soon. Some women secrete a white liquid during this time, and that is also normal provided there are no symptoms of irritation in your private parts.

3. That you are stressed or under a lot of pressure.

When you are experiencing a lot of pressure or stress, it is totally normal that there are more secretions than normal, but you should always be careful that they do not have a thick texture, change of color or present a bad smell. If other imbalances occur or your period is delayed, it is better to consult your doctor.

4. You have an infection.

If you have any of the symptoms I mentioned at the beginning of this article, then it is very likely that you have a vaginal infection. If the fluid is thick, it can be a fungal infection, if it is gray it can be vaginosis, if it is green it can be a sexual infection, and if it is brown it could be that we are talking about the accumulation of dried blood from your previous period.

Whatever the case, it is very essential that you consult your gynecologist.

In conclusion,

identify the symptoms you present to know if it is a hormonal disorder or something more serious. This can be treated in time before developing a more complex disease.

READ ALSO: https://viva.media/tips-for-a-healthier-and-happier-vagina