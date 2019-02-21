Laxative fruits such as pawpaws, orange, and plum, are great allies when it comes to combating constipation, even in people with a long history of suffering from this intestinal problem. These fruits contain large amounts of fibers and water, which accelerates intestinal transit and favors the formation of feces. In addition to this, fruits also increase satiety, improve metabolism and help one lose weight.

These fruits can be consumed daily, both fresh and in natural laxative juices and fruit salads, and can also be used by babies and children, but in smaller quantities so as not to cause diarrhea.

See below a list of the ten most laxative fruits and that in turn help in weight loss:

1. Papaya

Laxative fruits for constipation

The papaya is rich in water and fiber, being well known for its ability to help intestinal functioning. It contains fibers, carbohydrates in addition to nutrients such as magnesium, potassium and vitamin C.

2. Orange

The orange is a fruit that is rich in water, which moisturizes the intestines and feces, besides this is a fruit that contains a lot of bagasse, synonymous with fibers for good intestinal functioning. An orange unit has about 2.2 g of fibers, which is more than the existing fibers in 1 slice of wholemeal bread, for example.

However, it is important to remember that the juice of the orange has practically no fiber since when squeezing the fruit the bagasse ends up being wasted along with its shell.

3. Plum

Laxative fruits for constipation

The plum, both in the fresh version and in the dehydrated form, is rich in fibers and is good food for the intestine. Each unit of black plum has about 1.2 g of fibers, in addition to providing phosphorus, potassium and B vitamins for the body.

An important signal is that when consuming the dried plum it is important to look at the product label to verify if there is added sugar, which increases the calories of the plum and favors weight gain. So, it is best to buy dehydrated plum without added sugar.

4. Manzanita

The manzanita also called acerola contains about 1.5 g of fibers per 100 g of fresh fruit, and only 33 kcal, which makes this fruit a good ally of the diet and the intestine. In addition to this, this same amount of manzanita brings 12 times more the amount of vitamin C recommended for an adult a day, being much richer in vitamin than fruits such as orange or lemon.

5. Avocado

The avocado is a champion in fiber content: 100 g of this fruit contains about 6 g of fibers. It is also rich in good fats for the body and that facilitate the passage of feces through the intestine, in addition to promoting cardiovascular health and improving levels of good cholesterol.

6. Banana

Each banana fruit contains at least 1 g of fiber. The secret is to consume this fruit while it is ripe since this way its fibers will come in handy in helping in the intestinal transit. Contrary to this, whoever wants to control diarrhea, should consume the banana when it is still half green since in this way its fibers will serve to harden the stool and decrease diarrhea.

Even more powerful than fresh fruit is the green banana biomass since it has a high fiber content and is naturally a prebiotic food, which favors the health of the intestinal flora.

7. Fig

Two units of fresh fig contain about 1.8 g of fibers and only 45 kcal, which generates enough satiety and keeps hunger away for longer. As in the case of the plum, when buying dry figs, those who do not have added sugar should be preferred. It's hence necessary to check the list of ingredients on the product label.

8. Kiwi

Each kiwi has around 2 g of fibers and barely 40 kcal, making this fruit an excellent ally of the intestine and slimming diets. Besides this, two kiwis contain all the vitamin C that an adult needs per day, having high antioxidant power, helping to prevent diseases and improve the health of the skin.

9. Rose apple

Despite being little consumed, rose apple is one of the most fiber-rich fruits: 1 unit contains about 2.5 g of fiber, a content that is often found in 2 slices of wholemeal bread. In addition to this, it has only 15 kcal per fruit, much less than most fruits, being an excellent ally to lose weight and reduce anxiety.

10. Pear

Each pear, when eaten with peel contains about 3g of fibers and only 55 kcal, which makes this fruit one of the most important to help the intestines. A good idea to lose weight is to eat a pear about 20 minutes before the meal, as this way the fibers will act in the intestine generating a sensation of satiety, which reduces hunger at the time of the meal.

Astringent fruits

Some fruits that make the feces harder are apple and pear without peel, guava, banana, mainly when it is still green.

These fruits should be avoided by people with constipation, at least until the intestinal transit is normalized. However, with a healthy diet rich in fiber, all types of fruits can be consumed without causing stress.

Tips to fight constipation

In addition to increasing the consumption of laxative fruits, some simple tips to combat constipation are:

Consume the fruit with husk and bagasse whenever possible, as they are rich in fibers;

Prefer the consumption of raw vegetables, since they have a higher power to accelerate intestinal transit;

Prefer whole foods such as rice, whole wheat flour, noodles, and crackers;

Consume seeds such as chia, flaxseed, and sesame in juices, salads, and yogurts;

Ensure you drink at least 2 liters of water a day, as it helps in the formation of stool along with the fibers and hydrates the intestine, allowing stools to travel more easily in the digestive tract.

In addition to these healthy eating tips, it is also important to do physical activity regularly, since exercise stimulates the intestines keeping it active, facilitating the passage of feces and combating constipation.