Ric Hassani: Reminiscing African’s Stylist Gentleman

The humble beginnings...

Ikechikwu Eric Ahiazu prevalently known as Ric Hassani is a terrific Nigerian artist and musician. He particularly picked that epithet from a TV series. He was born on the 6th of January, 1989 to a family that simply cherished music. Ric Hassani was brought into the world with pen and a voice to entertain. He was especially a growing star in his family. Ric Hassani began to build up his music career at an exceptionally youthful age as he was a member of a church choir where he performed.

Educational Journey

Ric Hassani, however gifted, had unique interests in Mathematics and physics, which landed him in a Covenant University for a Bsc programme. He anyway furthered his education in Energy Economics in England. He returned back to Lagos and was determined to have his very own record of which he did successfully. His label is the Riverland Record.

The journey of a thousand miles…

In 2013, he made his first attempt at singing and playing the piano. Ric Hassani can be depicted as a Pop Musician as his sort of music was particularly, African Pop. Additionally, he has been an incessant guest at Malawi's Lakes of Stars Festival.

One nerve breaking single of Ric Hassani was the release of "Gentleman” of which he readily dedicated to his mum and his life partner. In this video, Ric Hassani displayed a touch of Africanism through his style and clothing. It is no big surprise, he is known to add an African touch to his music.

Ric Hassani portrays a touch of romance and love in his lyrics as he especially focuses on his beats and acoustic minimal baseline, more evident in his theme songs such as “Gentleman”, “Marry You”, “Believe” “Number One” etc.

Awards

Ric Hassani can likewise flaunt numerous awards for his commitment and quota to the music industry. In 2017, he was formally nominated for three AFRIMMA Awards in the categories of Video for the Year Award, Most Promising Artist and Best R&B/Soul Artist. Notwithstanding that, in 2018, he won the Galaxy Music Award for Best Collaboration tune, "Believe" featuring Olamide and Falz.

Image source: soundcity.tv

