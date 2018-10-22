Glitz Fashion Week: Comedienne Jacinta Hits The Runway In Full Glamour + Photos

There's constant buzz, convoluted movement and ending exchange at the backstage of the ballroom of the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra. Women are pushing skin into clothes, men are fitting suits, dabbing sweat off their wet bodies and a lot more women smoothening their faces to pleasant appeal.

It has been the situation in the past 3 days, and for the purpose of a memorable climax, this year's Glitz African Fashion Week is saving the best for a good final lap.

The sixth edition of the fashion show is hosting key industry influencers, designers and enthusiasts who have witnessed various rounds of designs displayed by models. And making a surprise appearance on the runway was the plump, gorgeous Ghanaian-Nigerian comedy personality Jacinta.

This session, a much anticipated moment sought to showcase collections from Ghanaian designer Jenny Gyamps, modelled by other curvy, voluptuous models including Citi FM’s AJ Nelson and pageant personality Afua Aduonum among others

Cladding in a well designed outfit, Jacinta hit the runway in style and glamour, fascinating the audience with an enthralling walk and an appealing attitude. She delivers to much appeal, in a display that won a thunderous applause in the end.

It will be a long lasting memory in the books of the Glitz Fashion Show that, on the 20th of October 2018, a comedienne stepped out of her comfort zone to venture a more challenging discipline of arts.

Photo credit: 3D Consult Touch

Going wine on the runway

Black and white is the real deal!

Glitz Fashion Week