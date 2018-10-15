modernghana logo

Popular radio and TV host, Kofi Okyere Darko and wife Ophelia Crossland 10th Wedding Anniversary Photos

Popular radio and TV host, Kofi Okyere Darko and wife Ophelia Crossland celebrated a decade of marriage last weekend.

A successful marriage requires falling in love many times always with the same person and that is what the power couple have shown since their union. After 10 years, you can still find KOD and Ophelia by each other's side, Ten years of building an adorable family is not a joke and it deserves to be celebrated.

KOD took to Instagram to share several photos of their incredible love journey and we just couldn't have enough of it.

