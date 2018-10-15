modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Church Services Are Simply Canaanite Entertainment!!—letter To Eric In Ghan...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Home & Food

When Was The Last Time You Had Crunchy Agbeli Kaklo? Try This Recipe

Auntbinaskitchen
Photo- Auntbinaskitchen
Photo- Auntbinaskitchen

This crunchy Ghanaian snack made with cassava and onion is the simplets snack you can make at home and enjoy with the family.

Ingredients:

  • 2 Cups Cassava, Shredded
  • ¼ Onion, Cut
  • 1 Tsp Salt
  • Vegetable Oil
  • Dried Coconut

Methods:

  1. In a mesh cloth, add cassava, wrap it up and squeeze out the moisture.
  2. In a bowl, add the dried cassava, onion and salt. Mix well and mold into balls.
  3. Deep fry the balls in vegetable oil until golden brown.
  4. Serve the Agbeli Kaklo with dried coconut.

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1You cannot have a good marriage if you are afraid of divorce. So continue to untie knots till you get a better one. To attain the best you need incessant breakages...ha ha ha...

By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian quot-img-1
body-container-line