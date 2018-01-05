Women, 5 Tricks To Hide Your Panty Lines In Tight Outfits

Photo credit - Video Blocks

1. Go seamless

The first and the most basic move is to wear an underwear that makes you feel like you’re commando. We’re talking about seamless, barely there panties that fit you almost like second skin. Seamless panties usually have laser cut edges that are barely visible and the material is either spandex or elastic.

2. Play up those prints

If you’re planning to buy a body hugging skirt or gym leggings, it’d be a good decision to buy something with busy prints. It’s easier to disguise panty lines with prints rather than a solid colour. Prints ensure that lines don’t stand out prominently but they still may be visible. Just do a thorough check before you step out.

3. Get used to thongs!

And G-strings! Because well, they don’t have any fabric that’ll show under your clothes! Yes, they are uncomfortable at first but you will eventually get used to it. Start by wearing them for short durations until you’re used to them. Also, thongs and G-strings can be a lot more uncomfortable if they’re tight, so make sure you buy the correct size.

4. Know your colour right

Besides visible panty lines, wearing undergarments that show through your clothes is a big no no! If you’re wearing a pair of white pants, make sure your panty is skin colour. Not even white, it still shows. Remember, for any white outfit or any light outfit that is a bit see through, stick to skin coloured undies and buy a shade closest to your skintone. Wearing dark underwear under a light fabric will only make it more visible and can look very unflattering.

5. The fabric counts

You can still wear body hugging outfits without worrying about panty lines if you’re choosing a thick and textured fabric. Fabrics like silk and jersey are too fine and it’s a challenge to hide panty lines under them. Keep these for the less fitted clothes and opt for tweed and denim when going for fitted styles.