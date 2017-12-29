Prekese For Warding Off Bad Spirit And For Good Health

Photo credit - Aftradvillagekitchen

Tetrapleura tetraptera is a species of flowering plant in the pea family native to Western Africa. The tree has many uses in West Africa, the plant Tetrapleura tetraptera is used as a spice, a medicine and as a dietary supplement rich in vitamins.

It is mostly found in Ghana in the West Africa. Its sweet fragrance is highly valued, its fruit is used to spice dishes such as palm nut soup mostly by the Ashanti and Kwahu people, and its bark is used for medicinal purposes. It is widely believed in Ghana that, the plant only flourishes in two countries thus Ghana and Israel but that is not an established fact. Prekese is in Nigeria, Uganda and even in Burkina.

When dried, broken into pieces and burnt like incense, it is believed to ward off bad and evil spirits. The smell is so strong that any passerby knows that somebody is cooking with or burning prekese. For this reason it is a symbol of power i.e. the king whose power reaches into all abodes in his kingdom even though he’s not physically there.

Prɛkɛsɛ is also mixed with clay in it powdery state and applied to the chest of mothers who have just given birth which makes me suspect it has lactogenic properties. When added to “light pepper soup” for these same nursing mothers it accelerates blood flow helping them to eliminate blood clots. It’s also applied to joints as an anti-inflammatory agent.

The fruit is conventionally used as spice and as a natural multivitamins. It is rich in protein, lipids, potassium, iron, magnesium, phosphorous, and vitamin C. In Nigeria, it is cooked in soup and fed to mothers to prevent post-partum contraction. In Ghana, prekese has been used to flavor soft drinks. The drink has been approved by the Food and Drugs board, and is marketed to reduce hypertension, decrease the severity of asthma attacks, and promote blood flow.

Studies indicate that prekese extract reduces the risk of certain types of ulcer. It can also inhibit the growth of bacteria. Dried fruits have been powdered and combined in soap bases to include anti-microbial properties. Moreover, the fruit extract can reduce convulsions with its ability to slow down the central nervous system.

In conclusion i believe there are more benefits you might also know of. Leave it as a comment and we will be glad to add it to the list on update.

Have you also considered a combination of cocoyam leaves (Kontonmire), Prekese and Turkey berries (Kwahu nsusua) in your diet? Abunuabunu or green green? Try it, but please don’t forget to invite me because that is my favorite.

The immense benefits of Tetrapleura tetraptera popularly called Prekese, cannot be overemphasized considering the outlined benefits