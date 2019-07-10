Celebrity journalist Attractive Mustapha has urged High-Life musician Bisa K'Dei to mentor other musicians on how to operate businesses and manage wealth acquired from showbiz.

In a post sighted on Social Media by Ghanacreativearts.com, the journalist said, he is aware that the average Ghanaian musician is finding it difficult to make ends meet talkless of building a mansion and owning businesses

Show other artistes the way to success - Attractive Mustapha tells Bisa K'Dei

When I first came across a story with headline "Bisa Kdei Flaunts His Newly Built House On Social Media," at a point I thought it was one of those gimmicks most celebrities ride on to attract public attention until I was tagged with a video attached to it.

Knowing Bisa K'Dei even right before he became popular and a mainstream musician, I will like to use the opportunity to congratulate him and say hard work pays.

His success story is a big motivation that must inspire others considering where he came from and where he is now.

But come to think of it, I am equally aware that the average Ghanaian musician is not getting life easy not to talk of building a mansion and owning their own businesses, so for one out of many to achieve that is something good to write home about.

My humble appeal to my brother Bisa K'Dei is that even though his advise goes straight to the public and he purposely took that video to motivate Ghanaian youth, I would like to suggest to him to probably show the other struggling Ghanaian musicians and the industry the way.

Thank you

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

AttractiveMustapha.com

#AttractiveMustapha

#christ Ambassador 1