TV3 Ghana’s Most Beautiful: The Hidden Mafia And The Ugly Deception
This is an objective critique coming from a concerned party of this show since we just cannot sit down and watch this illegality go on event after event and pretend everything is just fair and normal.
Let me first of all set the records right! This is not an attempt to run down TV3 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), being one of the most viewed beauty pageants on TV but instead bring to the notice of Ghanaians and fans the naked reality that seems to be blacking out the true level of fairness of the game.
There is a Mafia at TV3 that has hijacked the entire screening and selection process with one intent just to make money to suit their selfish gains.
Initially, the GMB Reality TV show was aimed at bringing out the talent in young ladies, through the exhibition of their respective cultural heritage with the aim of projecting Ghana's rich culture and values. But obviously not this time—when there is a bloody desire to make money. From all indications, the show has lost its credibility and it is fast sinking.
The hidden rot is that these guys run parallel auditions apart from the main screenings we watch on TV and those audtions that are virtually hidden from the public are where the real selection take place.
These secret auditions including online auditions target favourites to be selected in the final 10 leaving out most contestants that are shown to the public on TV.
Even after they organize the regional auditions and select those who have qualified for the next stage of the audition in Accra, they still go ahead to have other clandestine auditions aside the main one they already had in the various regions. One is tempted to query whether this is a fair play ground.
Every TV show has its twists and talking points but what is currently going on at TV3 is shamefully awful to say the least.
What is more, a big prang is played on contestants who through no fault of theirs bow out of the process. Most of these ladies from the other regions suffer most because they receive late telephone calls from the organizers and due to long distance travels they are either not able to make it to Accra on time or not participating at all. As matter of fact, you are already dead in the competition upon arrival; believe it or not you are out for being late.
On the other hand, those who make it to Accra on time are given enough prior notice to prepare and come. if not for high stakes and somebody's greed, why would this happen? Is the GMB now a 'Halo Slipping'?
The worst of it all is that they have huge sponsorship packages but they fail to accomodate, feed or provide transportation for these ladies from other regions when they know some of these ladies do not even have family relations or friends based in Accra.
In terms of delayed processes, they are made to survive for themselves in the nights by paying for hotels or fallen prey to hosts by enstranged people in Accra.
It is very pathetic to see things of these nature happening because the show from a good start is heading towards doom. They deceive the general public about some selected ladies but new developments emerge with different faces altogether being selected to compete for the finals. The truth indeed hurts but must often be told at all cost.
TV3 please be fair in all competitions!!!!!
