Online Surgeon Writes: Was UTV Influenced To ’Sabotage Wutah?
When celebrated hiplife music group,Wutah announced their come-back, it was presumed that their songs would enjoy massive airplay considering how they heeded to counsel from fans and showbiz enthusiasts to forget their differences and come back as a group.
But this is not the case,its been almost two months now they resurfaced into the music scene as a group and the apparent refusal of radio presenters to play Wutah’s songs ‘AK47 and ‘Bronya' has preempted the notion as to whether their comeback is a failure or not.
Though its too early to term the duo’s come back a failure, am beginning to ask myself questions as to why a formidable unit that always churned out quality music will cement the news of their comeback after almost seven years of going their separate ways and wouldn’t enjoy media support?
A close source from Zylofon Media once hinted to Razzonline.com how Wutah refused to sign a record deal with the music management firm.
The Razzonline.com’s in-house source, explained that, Zylofon Media wanted to sign music defunct group Dobble— but considering what happened at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music awards where Paa Kwesi reignited their beef by refusing to acknowledge Enwai after receiving an award on behalf of the defunct group, made them opt for Wutah who also swerved them (Zylofon Media) and signed for NKZ music.
Not too long ago,the PRO of Zylofon media,Sammy Flex in an interview labeled Wutah’s come back a failure and questioned whether Wutah made the right choice by signing to NKZ music.
In actual fact,even if it's not true that Wutah refused to sign a record deal with Zylofon media, why should Sammy Flex,the PRO of Zylofon Media,a competitor to NKZ music question whether Wutah is being managed properly by NKZ music after just two months?
I watched Wutah’s performance at the just ended Despite Group of Companies football gala at the Accra Sports Stadium on UTV on the 3rd July,2017 and it was evident that Wutah,comprising of Afriyie and Kobby have to go to Spiritus Spiritus for spiritual fortification.
Oh Yes,Whiles they were performing on stage, the cameras were not focused on them but you could only hear sing.
This happened in the entire duration of the multiple award winning music duo's performance--which was close to fifteen minutes.
Initially, I was thinking it was just a technical hitch but immediately 'Sponsor' hitmaker Ebony jumped on stage the cameras were focused on her.
Wutah were heftily humiliated by UTV as compared to Nana Boroo,Ebony and the other artistes who also performed on the day.
As a Plausible online News surgeon,i’m being forced to ask whether UTV were influenced to sabotage Wutah or was just a technical hitch?
Though it's too early as I have already said to term Wutah’s come back a failure, it's evident that their big dreams of earning back the bragging rights as one of the best musical groups ever to be produced in Ghana is steadily being shattered by certain odious ‘forces’ in order to let it look as if NKZ music is not managing them well.
I’m humbly appealing to UTV to come out and explain what really happened in order to save their image as one of the most trusted and respected Television firms in Ghanaian.
