Just under 628,000 people were registered to vote in Gabon's presidential election, which is home to 1.8 million people. By Marco Longari (AFP/File)

Libreville (AFP) - Gabon's election commission (Cenap) on Wednesday approved President Ali Bongo's re-election over challenger Jean Ping, several members said.

The official announcement is to be made by the interior minister in a nationwide television address to be broadcast shortly. Opposition delegates abstained in the Cenap vote, a delegate said.