Smoke and flames billow from the National Assembly building in Libreville after it was set ablaze on August 31, 2016 by demonstrators protesting after Gabon's president Ali Bongo was re-elected. By Marco Longari (AFP)

Libreville (AFP) - Gabon's national assembly was set ablaze Wednesday evening by angry protestors who took to the streets after an announcement that President Ali Bongo had been re-elected, witnesses said.

"The whole building is catching fire," a man at the scene who gave name as Yannick told AFP. AFP journalists further away could see a plume of smoke above the building.